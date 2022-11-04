The Minister of Defense: Ukraine established the production of shells for artillery and mortars, but not of 155 caliber

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov stated that Ukroboronprom established the production of 152 mm, 122 mm and 120 mm projectiles, which are used by artillery and heavy mortars. Currently, there is a question of increasing production volumes.

He told about this during the briefing.

Regarding the increase in production, the minister hopes that they will increase within a few months. Currently, there is an acute need in Ukraine for the production of 155 mm caliber NATO ammunition. Western technology uses them.

"We have one Ukrainian artillery installation of 155 caliber — it is "Bohdana", it passed the first tests. We have a direct dialogue with the manufacturers, and if the production of this artillery system continues, then the production of ammunition will also be established for it," the minister added.

According to him, so far the Ukrainian Armed Forces are sufficiently equipped with 155-mm shells.