A record amount of precipitation fell in Kyiv during the past 27 years.

This was reported by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevskyi.

"On November 3, a record amount of precipitation was recorded in the capital — 17 mm, which is 1.3 mm more than the previous record of 1995, when 15.7 mm of precipitation fell," the message reads.

At the beginning of October, climatologists reported that since October 6, the anti-cyclonic nature of the weather began in Kyiv with an increase in air temperature. This marked the beginning of the so-called womenʼs summer.

September in the capital was on average 2 °С [35.6 °F] colder than usual. The air temperature in the capital was +12.7 °C [53,6 °F].