During the eight years of occupation, about 800 000 Russians illegally moved to the Crimean Peninsula.

The permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in the Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva reported this in a comment to the Daily Mail.

"According to Ukrainian and international legislation, if citizens of a foreign country cross the border illegally, they must be forcibly deported. Therefore, if they are illegal, then they should return to Russia, leave the Ukrainian Crimea after the deoccupation. Only then will these people be able to claim the right of stay/residence from the Ukrainian state," Tasheva noted.