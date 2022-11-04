The occupiers are shelling Donetsk region with various types of weapons. There are victims in Bakhmut and Pokrovsk

Russian troops hit Pokrovsk in Donetsk region with rockets. Enemy shells damaged the school and at least 22 houses, killing one person and wounding six others.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The Russians killed at least three people and wounded five more in Bakhmut. Shelling damaged nine private houses and a high-rise building. One house was damaged in Toretsk, there were no victims. The occupiers also fired near Bakhmut, Yakovlivka and near Mayorsk station.

Vuhledar was fired upon in the Volnovakha direction. The Russians destroyed a substation and damaged five houses there.

Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka and Maksimilianivka were under fire in the Maryinka community. The outskirts of Pervomaiske were affected in the Ocheretyn community. At night, there were isolated "strikes" in Avdiivka. In the morning, the occupiers pounded the center of the city with artillery and "Grad" systems.

As of 10:00 a.m. on November 4, massive shelling of Torske and Zarichne in the Lyman community continued.