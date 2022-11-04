Today, the debris from the Chinese Long March 5B rocket will fall to Earth. Scientists predicted the possible places where this could happen

Scientists have predicted where and when debris from the Chinese Long March 5B launch vehicle may fall.

Space.com writes about it.

The 23-ton debris from the main stage of the Long March 5B rocket reached Earthʼs orbit on Monday, October 31, following the launch of the third and final module for Chinaʼs Tiangong space station.

This huge piece of space debris is expected to fall to Earth on Friday, November 4. Most of the rocket body will burn up in the atmosphere, but some of the stronger parts will reach Earth.

The US Aerospace Corporation predicts Long March 5B will re-enter the atmosphere on Friday at 7:20 a.m. ET (11:20 a.m. GMT). The error is three hours.

This interval means that debris could fall on parts of North America, almost all of Central America, most of Africa and parts of southeastern Australia.

“Our latest prediction for the return of the rocket body is: 04 November 2022 11:20 UTC ± 3 hours. The return will be via one of the ground tracks shown here," the Aerospace Corporation said on Twitter.