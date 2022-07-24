China has launched the second module of its space station

China launched the second of three modules of its space station on Sunday, July 24.

This is reported by Reuters.

The 23-ton Wentian ("Search for the Skies") laboratory module launched on a Chinese Long March 5B rocket from the space launch center in the southern province of Hainan. Wentian separated from the rocket about 10 minutes after launch.

The Wentian laboratory module is 17.9 m long. It will be a place where astronauts can conduct scientific experiments. The Wentian has a lock cabin that will be the main exit-entry point for tasks outside the ship when the station is completed.

The module also contains temporary housing for astronauts during the crewʼs shift at the station. It is designed for the long-term residence of only three astronauts.

In October, they plan to launch the third and last module of the Mengtian station ("Dreams of Heaven"). Like the Wentian, it should connect with the first Tianhe module and form a T-shaped structure.