Russia launched almost 70 missiles over Ukraine in a week

Russia fired 68 missiles and 30 Shahed-136 type drones at objects on the territory of Ukraine in one week, from October 27 to November 3. Of them, two-thirds of missiles and 40% of drones were shot down.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, during a briefing.

Russia is also trying to conduct aerial reconnaissance with drones in the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions. So, on October 31, in the Kharkiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an "Orlan-10" type drone.

In addition, the Ukrainian military "grounded" 4 airplanes and 9 helicopters of the occupiers in a week. In general, according to Gromov, the Ukrainian military destroyed twice as many aircraft as the Soviet Union lost during the 10-year war in Afghanistan: 278 against 118 aircraft.