The Russians shelled the grain terminal in Mykolaiv, which was leased by the Chinese. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine asks China to put pressure on Russia

Russian troops shelled a grain terminal in Mykolaiv, which was leased by a Chinese corporation. Now the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is asking China to pressure Russia to stop shelling critical infrastructure.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko wrote about this on his Facebook.

He said that 17,000 tons of sunflower oil worth $26 million were destroyed as a result of Russian missile fire. Another terminal, which is also owned by the Chinese, is under threat of shelling.

"The shelling of the Chinese terminal in the port of Mykolaiv once again confirms the importance of intensifying efforts by Beijing to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. We call on the Chinese side to demand that Moscow immediately stop attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure in order to protect, including the property of Chinese enterprises," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.