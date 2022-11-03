The Verkhovna Rada approved the state budget for 2023

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) approved the state budget for 2023.
This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak (fron "The Voice" party).
295 members of parliament voted pro.
According to Zheleznyak, this is the earliest adoption of the budget in the history of Ukraine.
The Verkhovna Rada approved the draft state budget for next year in the first reading on October 7. On October 31, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft budget for the second reading, taking into account the proposals of the MPs, and the prime minister announced the main indicators.
Revenues of the state budget are expected at the level of 1.3 trillion hryvnias, expenses — 2.6 trillion. The marginal volume of the deficit is 1.3 trillion hryvnias or 20.6% of GDP. It is planned to cover it with the help of partners. It is planned to keep the limit of the state debt at the level of 6.4 trillion hryvnias.
The state budget also included a living wage at the level of 2 589 hryvnias and a minimum wage at the level of 6 700 hryvnias.
- On November 1, Zheleznyak reported that the draft state budget for 2023 had increased expenditures before the second reading in the Verkhovna Rada. The MP named the top 5 departments whose budgets grew the most before the second reading. These are the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories (+ UAH 2 billion for the State Fund for Regional Development), the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy (+ UAH 1.6 billion, most of which will go to increase funding for the telethon), the Supreme Court (+ UAH 245.4 million), Ukravtodor (+6.7 billion) and the Ministry of Social Policy (+38.9 billion for the Pension Fund).