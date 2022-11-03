“Microsoft” will provide $100 million in technological support to Ukraine by the end of next year

Microsoft Corporation will provide $100 million in technological aid to Ukraine by the end of next year.

This was announced by the companyʼs vice president Brad Smith, during a meeting with Mykhailo Fedorov, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reports.

"Thanks to technical assistance, government institutions, critical infrastructure and other sectors in Ukraine will continue to use digital infrastructure and work in the Microsoft cloud free of charge. The company will also help with the curation and implementation of Ukraineʼs digital sectors, such as cyber, judiciary, customs, medicine and education," the ministry reports.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Microsoft has provided more than $400 million to support Ukraine.