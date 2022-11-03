Ukrainian hackers gained access to the data of the central bank of Russia

Ukrainian cyber specialists gained access to the networks of the central bank of the Russian Federation.

This was informed by the IT Army of Ukraine and the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Ukrainian hackers obtained information about personnel, specialized automated banking systems, their source files, principles of their interaction. There is also access to cryptographic information protection systems and other materials circulating in the networks of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. They are already being analyzed by Ukrainian specialists.

"Currently, we are publishing the first 27 000 files for the public, which you can read, analyze, draw appropriate conclusions and take certain actions," the cyber experts stated.

They have published a link where you can get acquainted with this data.