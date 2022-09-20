The Ministry of Digital Transformation: the IT Army of Ukraine hacked the site of PMC “Wagner”

Ukrainian cyber experts hacked the website of the Russian Private Military Company (PMC) “Wagner”.
This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.
"We have all personal data of mercenaries! Every executioner, murderer and rapist will be severely punished. Revenge is inevitable!" — warned the minister.
- Previously, a number of mass media reported that the PMC “Wagner" was recruiting Russian prisoners for the war in Ukraine. They are promised money and amnesty. Evgeny Prigozhin, "Putinʼs cook", who is believed to be the curator of PMC “Wagner”, allegedly personally participated in the recruitment of mercenaries.