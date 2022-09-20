News

The Ministry of Digital Transformation: the IT Army of Ukraine hacked the site of PMC “Wagner”

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

Ukrainian cyber experts hacked the website of the Russian Private Military Company (PMC) “Wagner”.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

"We have all personal data of mercenaries! Every executioner, murderer and rapist will be severely punished. Revenge is inevitable!" — warned the minister.