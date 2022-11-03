Ukraine completed the restoration of the bridge over the Irpin River. It was destroyed to prevent the enemy from entering Kyiv

Ukravtodor completed the restoration of the bridge over the Irpin River on the M-06 Kyiv — Chop road in the village of Stoyanka. This bridge was destroyed in the first days of the offensive of the Russian troops, which prevented the occupation troops from approaching the capital from the west.

"The bridge along the Zhytomyr highway, which was destroyed at the end of February, became a significant obstacle to the plans of the occupiers to "take Kyiv in three days", — reminded the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Reconstruction of the bridge was started at the beginning of April, after the de-occupation of the region, and in May, the left passage of the bridge was rebuilt on the remains of the old structures, which made it possible to resume traffic on the M-06 route for freight vehicles.

The right part of the bridge had to be rebuilt from scratch. She started working on November 3.