A woman died due to the Russian shelling in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region

During the day of November 2, the Russian occupiers shelled the cities of Kupyansk, Vovchansk, the village of Dvorichna and other settlements of the Kupyansk, Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts.

This was reported by head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Sinegubov.

An 82-year-old woman died under fire in Kupyansk. One more person was wounded in the same district. Five civilians were wounded in Chuhuiv district.

A combine hit a mine near the village of Oleksandrivka, Bohodukhiv district. The harvester was hospitalized with wounds. A tractor was blown up by a mine near the village of Hrakove, Chuhuiv district. The tractor driver died.