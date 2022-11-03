The General Staff: The Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated 74 000 Russian invaders

As of November 3, Russia has lost approximately 74 000 of its soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 2 734 tanks;
- 5 552 combat armored vehicles;
- 1 755 artillery systems;
- 390 rocket launcher systems;
- 198 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 277 aircraft;
- 258 helicopters;
- 4 162 units of automotive equipment and tankers;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 1 442 operational-tactical level drones;
- 155 units of special equipment;
- 397 cruise missiles.