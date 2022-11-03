Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk: 22,000 people have already been evacuated from the liberated territories of Ukraine

The Ukrainian authorities have already evacuated 22,000 people from the liberated territories of Ukraine. These are mostly women with children and pensioners.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

”We helped 22 thousand people to evacuate. There are people who are going to the de-occupied territory, and there are people, especially women with children, people with reduced mobility and people of retirement age, who are evacuating,” she said.

According to her, people are often afraid to evacuate due to lack of understanding of where to live, lack of funds, etc. She gave an example in the Kharkiv region, where the local regional administration offers evacuation to Kharkiv and accommodation, in particular, in university dormitories, which are already equipped for this purpose.

Vereshchuk emphasized that at least three regions are ready to receive people who have expressed a desire to leave the de-occupied territories.

“Our Ternopil region is ready to receive people from evacuation trains, Lviv region and Poltava region are ready to accommodate people so that they can survive the winter,” she said.