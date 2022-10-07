In two months, 115,000 Ukrainians were evacuated from particularly dangerous regions

Over the past two months, more than 115,000 Ukrainians have left particularly dangerous regions, temporarily occupied and newly liberated territories, as well as within the mandatory evacuation from the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

More than 15,000 people left Kharkiv Oblast alone, mostly women with children, as well as the elderly and people with reduced mobility. People whose settlements were recently liberated from Russia are also being evacuated.

In general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, millions of Ukrainians have left their homes.

"We call on everyone who is in the newly liberated territories to take a responsible approach to the situation. The infrastructure of many cities and villages was significantly damaged by the enemy. We will fix everything and rebuild, but for now, it is dangerous to live here. If possible, I advise you to leave for the winter period," urged Deputy Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Borodai.