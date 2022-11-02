CNN: Russian military talks about nuclear weapons were not intelligence, but analytics — and could be taken out of context

The conversations of the Russian military about the possibility of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine were not intelligence data but analytical information. Because of this, the United States had doubts about how to treat such information.

CNN writes about this with reference to its sources.

The information about the conversations of the Russians regarding the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons was in the report of the National Intelligence Council. However, it was not unprocessed intelligence and relied on not very reliable sources. Some US officials speculate that the conversations may have been taken out of context.

Despite this, other officials in the US were extremely worried by such reports, which allowed them to understand the mood of Russian generals, among whom there is an increasing disillusionment with the actions of the Russian army on the battlefield. In their opinion, this disappointment will soon turn into despair.

US intelligence is also actively monitoring the events in Kherson and believes that if Ukraine inflicts a humiliating defeat on Russia there, it could be an impetus for Putin to use tactical nuclear weapons.

Such a dispute within the US government demonstrates the difficulties that have arisen in the United States in determining whether Putin can really use nuclear weapons and how far he can go in the war with Ukraine.