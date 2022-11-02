Military Russians and Belarusians will conduct exercises “Shield of the Union — 2023”

The military of Belarus and Russia will conduct joint military exercises "Shield of the Union — 2023".

This was reported by the Belarusian state agency "Belta".

"The joint military systems are being improved. For this purpose, our military administrations conduct joint events, exchange best practices, improve the regulatory legal framework, and conduct joint training. Preparations for the joint operational exercises "Shield of the Union — 2023" have begun, the Minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin noted.

He also stated that the exercises will be the main event of joint training of the Russian and Belarusian military administration bodies and troops in 2023. The main elements of the "Shield of the Union — 2023" will be discussed at a joint panel of the defense ministries of the two countries.