Moldovan President Sandu said that Russian special services want to destabilize the country

The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, said that the Russian special services are working to destabilize the country. For this, they conspired with Moldovan opposition parties.

She reported this in an interview with the Romanian channel Digi24.

Sandu emphasized that Russiaʼs attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Moldova are not new. The latest protests in the country are being organized by the Russian special services.

"We have evidence that a coalition of corrupt groups that stole a lot of money in Moldova, Russian special services, and pro-Russian parties in Moldova have a common goal — to destabilize Moldova. They use the difficulties faced by the citizens to their advantage. We are determined to defend democracy," she said.

In recent months, anti-government protests have been constantly held in the Moldovan capital. Their organizer is the populist party "Shor", whose leader — Ilan Shor — is abroad because he was convicted in Moldova for withdrawing a billion dollars from the countryʼs banking system.