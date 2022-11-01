In order to save light, Kyiv completely abandons trolleybuses

Municipal enterprise "Kyivpastrans" is suspending the operation of all trolleybuses from November 2 in order to save electricity.

This was reported by the Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.

"From tomorrow, November 2, buses will operate on all trolleybus routes of the capital. We do this to reduce the load on the power system and save electricity," he noted.

Kyiv started replacing trolleybuses with buses a week and a half ago.

On October 20, after the Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure, buses started operating on most trolleybus routes.