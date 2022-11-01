The SOF: A collaborator was blown up in occupied Berdyansk

The local collaborator Pavlo Ishchuk was wounded as a result of the explosion in occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region. Previously, he worked as a journalist and spokesman for two city mayors.

The Center of National Resistance, created by the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, writes about this.

When the Russians occupied Berdyansk, Ishchuk became the self-proclaimed deputy mayor for information activities. He was responsible for propaganda in the city. Now the traitor is in the hospital in serious condition.