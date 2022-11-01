The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands the exclusion of Russia from the “G20”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands to exclude Russia from the list of invitees to the G20 summit, as well as to deprive it of its right to membership in it.
This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.
"Putin publicly admitted that he had ordered missile strikes against Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure. With his hands up to the elbows in blood, he should not sit at the same table with world leaders. Putinʼs invitation to the Bali summit should be withdrawn, and Russia should be excluded from the Group of 20," the spokesman noted.
The G20 emerged in the late 1990s, when there was a financial crisis in Asian countries, and Western countries did not know how to respond to it. Then the finance ministers of the "Big Seven" (G7) proposed to expand the circle of countries for discussing financial policy issues and invited such big powers as China and India, without which the worldʼs economic problems are obviously impossible to solve. The first G20 conference was held on January 15-16, 1999 in Berlin.
Today, the G20 includes: Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Great Britain, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Canada, China, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, USA, Turkey, France, South Korea, South Africa, Japan and European Union. In addition, G20 meetings are usually attended by representatives of international organizations, including the IMF, the World Trade Organization, the United Nations, and the World Bank. G20 summits are held annually.
- On April 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with the leader of Indonesia Joko Widodo. Indonesia has invited the Ukrainian president to the G20 summit, which is scheduled for November 15-16, 2022 in Bali.