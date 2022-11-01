The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands the exclusion of Russia from the “G20”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands to exclude Russia from the list of invitees to the G20 summit, as well as to deprive it of its right to membership in it.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

"Putin publicly admitted that he had ordered missile strikes against Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure. With his hands up to the elbows in blood, he should not sit at the same table with world leaders. Putinʼs invitation to the Bali summit should be withdrawn, and Russia should be excluded from the Group of 20," the spokesman noted.