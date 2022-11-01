A new defense minister was appointed in Romania. His predecessor resigned after statements about Ukraine

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has approved Angel Tilvar, a candidate from the Social Democratic Party (SDP), as Minister of Defense.

The publication Romania-Insider writes about it.

Previously, Tilvar was the head of the delegation of the Romanian Parliament in the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Tilvarʼs predecessor Vasile Dinka resigned due to the "impossibility" of further cooperation with the countryʼs president Klaus Iohannis. Before that, Dinku noted that Ukraine would have to "give up territories" in exchange for peace with Russia, for which he was criticized.