The defense minister of Romania resigns after claims that Ukraine “will have to cede territories” for peace with Russia

The Defense Minister of Romania Vasile Dincu has resigned due to the "impossibility" of further cooperation with the countryʼs President Klaus Iohannis. Before that, Dinku stated that Ukraine would have to "cede territories" in exchange for peace with Russia, for which he was criticized.

He wrote about it on his Facebook.

"I justify my gesture from the point of view of the impossibility of cooperation with the President of Romania, the supreme commander of the army. I consider it necessary to leave this position in order not to harm in any way decision-making processes and programs that require the smoothness of the entire chain of command, and not to block a number of projects that are absolutely necessary for the optimal functioning of the Ministry," Dinku noted.

In early October, Dinku stated that Russia has the resources to continue the war, so the US, Europe and NATO should join peace talks and security guarantees for Ukraine to end the war as soon as possible. According to him, currently Ukrainian politicians cannot afford to assume the loss of territories, but even a frozen conflict would be better than the hot phase of the war.

The minister was criticized for such statements, including President Klaus Iohannis. He emphasized that only Ukraine will determine the conditions under which to negotiate peace with Russia.