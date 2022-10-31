Air Force shoots down 45 of 55 missiles — “best ever” in a mass launch

The Air Force shot down 45 out of 55 missiles during the morning bombardment on October 31.

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, announced this on the air of the telethon on the evening of October 31.

"If we are talking about missiles that were launched from strategic aircraft, then there are already updated data: 45 missiles were shot down out of 55 launched. Of all the mass launches of these high-precision weapons in Ukraine, this is the best result. When smaller batches of 4 missiles were launched, 100% were shot down, there were 9 shot down out of 12, but these are not many missiles. With such a large number flying, 45 out of 55 is a surprisingly good result. Especially when you take into account that we are actually shooting down with Soviet Buk means, portable anti-aircraft missile systems, and we also have aviation," Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said.

According to him, the Western IRIS-T system worked "just perfectly" today.