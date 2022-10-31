The deputy head of the OP refused the official car, which arrived as a humanitarian aid. The car will be transferred to the frontline regions

The deputy chairman of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Kyrylo Tymoshenko stated that he refuses the official Chevrolet Tahoe, which arrived in Ukraine as humanitarian aid. The auto will be transferred to the frontline regions.

He informed about this in his Telegram channel.

"I appealed to the State Security Service regarding the transfer of this car to one of the frontline regions, where it will be used for humanitarian purposes. I will check that the car is handed over in the coming days," Tymoshenko noted.

He emphasized that in recent months he drove about 40 000 kilometers in this car on business trips throughout Ukraine. The car itself was on the balance sheet of the State Administration of Affairs.