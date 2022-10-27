Bihus.Info: Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko drives an SUV that was given to Ukraine for humanitarian purposes

The deputy head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, uses as an official car an SUV that the American company General Motors gave to Ukraine for humanitarian purposes and to transport people from the war zone.

This is stated in the Bihus.Info investigation, which was made public on October 27.

Journalists noticed a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV in the video with Tymoshenko. Cars began to appear in his videos in the spring : then the American company General Motors responded to the call of the Ukrainian authorities and handed over 50 new Chevrolet Tahoes to Ukraine, which were supposed to be used for humanitarian purposes and to take people out of the war zone.

The car was handed over to the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine. Bihus.Info notes that the cars were then distributed among institutions and at least one SUV ended up in the use of the State Administration of Affairs, which, in turn, is under the care of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"Look, I really drive a Chevrolet Tahoe, itʼs a car of the State Administration of Affairs, itʼs not my personal car or someone elseʼs. This is on the balance sheet of the state, the State Administration of Affairs, which also provides vehicles for the Presidentʼs Office," Tymoshenko commented in a conversation with Bihus.Info.

According to him, more than 100 cars, which are already on the balance sheet of the State Administration of Affairs, are not enough, so they needed the car transferred by General Motors.

"It has already been driven about 40,000 kilometers, I am traveling together with the employees of the Office, the regional department, because we are trying to go to the de-occupied territories as soon as possible to monitor what is happening there. [...] These Chevrolet Tahoes are not armored, so I donʼt see the point in handing them over to the front, itʼs a slightly different car," Tymoshenko said.

Tymoshenko does not see the problem that the car that Ukraine requested from General Motors for one purpose is being used for completely different purposes against the background of a significant shortage of vehicles in the military.