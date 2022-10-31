The interval of trains will be increased in the Kyiv subway from November 1

From November 1, 2022, the interval of trains in the Kyiv subway will be increased. It will be 4-5 minutes during peak hours, and 8-10 minutes during off-peak hours.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

"Specialists constantly monitor passenger flow at Kyiv subway stations. In accordance with these indicators, traffic schedules were adjusted and intervals between trains were increased. It is very important that this mode of operation of the subway will allow more economical consumption of electricity," the administration explained.