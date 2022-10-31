Bloomberg: The USA is discussing with the EU restrictions on exports from China

The USA is discussing with its European allies the idea of introducing export restrictions against China, similar to those the EU already uses to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

The Administration of the USA President Joe Biden is now exploring the possibility of using the information exchange and coordination applied to Russia to strengthen its bilateral restrictions on exports to China.

However, the EU is not yet inclined to consider taking the same approach to China as it does to Russia because "the circumstances are different," but one of the agencyʼs interlocutors said that perhaps goods would be considered for restrictions, which Beijing could use to strengthen its military potential.

European countries are increasingly concerned about the confrontational stance of the Chinese government, particularly after the recent Chinese Communist Party congress that strengthened the leadership of President Xi Jinping. Some EU member states, including Germany, have suggested the bloc reconsider its approach to China as Beijing becomes less of a partner or competitor and more of an adversary.