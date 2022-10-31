The Russians hit the Dnipropetrovsk region with “Grads”, kamikaze drones and MLRS. A woman died

On the night of October 31, the Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with anti-aircraft guns, heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. One person died, another was injured.

This was reported by the head of the region Valentyn Reznichenko.

The Marganets community came under the fire of the occupiers. Marganets itself suffered the most. 40 shells from the Russian Grads flew there. A 31-year-old woman died, another woman was injured and was hospitalized.

The shelling damaged almost 30 high-rise and private buildings in the city. The local lyceum, administrative building, cars and power lines were also damaged.

In the Kamianske district, the occupiers hit an energy infrastructure object with kamikaze drones. There is serious destruction.

Valentyn Reznichenko showed the consequences of the night attack: