Ukraine was forced to suspend the export of grain from sea ports due to Russiaʼs sabotage of agreements.

This was announced by the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

According to him, due to Russiaʼs actions, the ship IKARIA ANGEL with 40,000 tons of wheat could not leave the Ukrainian port in the morning.

"This foostuffs was intended for the people of Ethiopia, who are on the verge of starvation. But due to the blocking of the "grain corridor" by Russia, export is impossible," Kubrakov wrote.

The Ukrainian side did not close the corridor even despite the Russian attacks on the port of Odesa on July 23 (the day after the initiative was signed) and September 23, as well as despite the recent attacks on the energy infrastructure, which knocked out power to the port infrastructure. Russia decided to suspend the agreement due to the shelling of ships in the bay of occupied Sevastopol.