Ukraine switched to winter time. The hands of the clocks were turned back

On the night of October 30 at 4 oʼclock Kyiv time, Ukraine switched to winter time. The hands of the clocks were moved back one hour.

You can check the exact time in Kyiv at this link.

The time change in Ukraine occurs together with the entire European Union and most European countries twice a year: on the last Sunday of March, the country switches to summer time, and every last Sunday of October, it returns to winter time, i.e., its standard daylight time.

Changing the clocks in Ukraine is regulated by a Cabinet resolution from 1996, but in 2021 parliamentarians wanted to abandon the practice of changing hands every six months, but the Verkhovna Rada did not support the draft law in the second reading.