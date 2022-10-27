Ukraine will switch to winter time on the night of October 30

Clocks in Ukraine will be switched to winter time on the night from Saturday to Sunday. At 04:00 a.m. on October 30, the clock will turn back one hour.
You can check the exact time in Kyiv at this link.
The transition to summer and winter time is regulated by the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, adopted in 1996. According to the document, until the transition to winter time in October, Ukrainians will live in the UTC +3 time zone. People will have to get up an hour earlier.
- In Ukraine, in 2021, they already wanted to abandon the practice of transferring arrows every six months, but the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) did not support the draft law.
- Currently, about 60 countries around the world continue to change the time forward and backward by an hour each year. Most of them are in Europe. And in some countries, for example, in the USA, Canada, Mexico and Australia, the time is not changed in the entire territory.