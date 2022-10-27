Ukraine will switch to winter time on the night of October 30

Clocks in Ukraine will be switched to winter time on the night from Saturday to Sunday. At 04:00 a.m. on October 30, the clock will turn back one hour.

You can check the exact time in Kyiv at this link.

The transition to summer and winter time is regulated by the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, adopted in 1996. According to the document, until the transition to winter time in October, Ukrainians will live in the UTC +3 time zone. People will have to get up an hour earlier.