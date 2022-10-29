The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine: more than a thousand dead bodies have already been found in the liberated territories

In the de-occupied territories of Donetsk region, Kharkiv region and Kherson region, more than a thousand dead bodies have already been found.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Denys Monastyrskyi, told about this on the air of the telethon.

“If we are talking about Donetsk region, we have found 268 bodies in the de-occupied territories, of which 175 have been identified. In Kharkiv region, 765 bodies have been found, of which 453 have been preliminarily identified. In Kherson region, 44 bodies have been found, of which 3 have been identified,” the minister said.

All bodies undergo a DNA examination. Monastyrskyi added that the turn for the examination is already two months in advance.