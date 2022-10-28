“Two or three weeks.” Klitschko predicted the stabilization of the situation with electricity supply in Kyiv

“It will take approximately two to three weeks to stabilize the situation with electricity supply in the capital.”

This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.

"We contacted the specialists of Ukrenergo, who say that if there are no force majeure circumstances, then they hope to eliminate problematic points related to missile and drone attacks during which energy supply systems were damaged within 2-3 weeks. It is not an easy task, but they say that it will take about 2-3 weeks," the mayor of Kyiv emphasized.

Klitschko noted that the city works in an emergency mode.

"Due to the great shortage, blackouts range from about an hour. We know we have a peak load. From 20 to 50% is a shortage of electricity. This balance depends on consumption, peak loads and other things," Klitschko explained.