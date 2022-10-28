An unknown person attacked the house of Nancy Pelosi. Her husband was injured

An unknown person attacked the house of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in the American San Francisco.
This is stated in the statement of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and brutally attacked Mr. Pelosi. The perpetrator was detained, the motives of the attack are being investigated. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery," the statement noted.
It is noted that the speaker was not at home at that time.
- On August 3, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan for an official one-day visit. She became the highest-ranking the U.S. politician to visit Taiwan since 1997. In protest, China imposed sanctions on Pelosi and began four days of military exercises surrounding Taiwan. After these exercises, he announced new ones and declared that they would be "regular" from now on. Taiwan stated the latest drills were like a "rehearsal for taking over the island".