An unknown person attacked the house of Nancy Pelosi. Her husband was injured

An unknown person attacked the house of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in the American San Francisco.

This is stated in the statement of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and brutally attacked Mr. Pelosi. The perpetrator was detained, the motives of the attack are being investigated. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery," the statement noted.

It is noted that the speaker was not at home at that time.