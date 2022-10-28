The USA plans to decommission its most powerful nuclear bomb

The United States of America plans to decommission its most powerful nuclear bomb, the B83-1.

This is stated in the national defense strategy of the USA.

In addition, according to the strategy, it was decided to abandon the program of creating cruise missiles with nuclear weapons based on sea bases.

The States also plan to adopt a strategy of new nuclear energy standards, eliminate the concept of "protection against an uncertain future" as the official role of nuclear weapons, and strengthen control over nuclear weapons in the world.

Moreover, the strategy refers to plans to approve a full-scale renewal of the nuclear triad.

The B83 is an American free-falling thermonuclear aerial bomb with a charge of variable power. Developed in the 1970s at the Livermore Laboratory and entered service in 1983, the bomb remains one of the primary types of nuclear weapons in the U.S. Air Force.

The equipped B83 aerial bomb is 3.67 m long and 457 mm in diameter. A thermonuclear charge with a variable power of up to 1.2 megatons is located in a warhead 90 to 120 cm long. The total weight of the bomb is approximately 1 100 kg.