The USA accelerated the delivery of modernized nuclear bombs to NATO bases in Europe

The United States has accelerated the shipment of upgraded B61-12 thermonuclear bombs to NATO bases in Europe.

This is reported by Politico.

B61-12 bombs were planned to be sent to Europe in the spring of 2023, but the process was postponed to December 2022.

Two sources familiar with the issue of sending weapons to Europe confirmed to the publication that the bombs will be sent in an expedited manner. The press secretary of the Pentagon Patrick Ryder explained that the modernization of B61 bombs has been going on for many years. The USA had long planned to replace the old weapons with modernized versions of the bombs, and this is in no way connected with the war in Ukraine.