The UN rejected Russiaʼs accusations about the activities of the American biolaboratories in Ukraine

The representative of the United Nations (UN) on disarmament issues and the U.S. ambassador to the UN rejected the Kremlinʼs appeal to the Security Council to investigate the U.S. "military biological activities" in Ukraine.

"This allegation is pure fiction without any evidence," the U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council.

She also noted that neither Ukraine nor the United States have programs for the production of biological weapons.

The Deputy High Representative of the UN for disarmament issues Adedeji Ebo also stated that the UN is not aware of any biological weapons program in Ukraine.

Furthermore, the United Nations has neither the mandate nor the technical capacity to investigate this claim.