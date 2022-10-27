A mass burial was found in the village of Kopanky in Kharkiv region

A mass burial was found in the Boriv district of the Kharkiv region. According to preliminary data, at least 17 people — civilians and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — were buried in the grave.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Residents of the village of Kopanky reported the mass burial. The occupiers collected the bodies of the dead throughout the area, and on April 13 they brought them in two trucks, dug a hole up to 3 meters deep with an excavator and dumped all the bodies into it. Then the burial place was leveled with tanks.

"Preliminarily, we have data on at least 17 dead bodies. Locals say that our soldiers died in battle and were buried here. The Russians did not mark the grave and did not allow the villagers to do it. People were allowed to come to the cemetery only on Easter. People found three crosses and in this way marked the perimeter of the grave, removed the weeds," the deputy head of the investigative department of the National Security Service in Kharkiv region Dmytro Soyma noted.