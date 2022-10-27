The occupiersʼ oil depot is on fire in Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region

Fuel tanks are burning in the temporarily occupied Shakhtarsk of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko.

This information is also confirmed by Russian propaganda media. They write that due to the strike of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, fuel tanks and containers at the oil depot are on fire.

Here is a video of the fire in Shakhtarsk from local residents, published by Petro Andryushchenko.