The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 320 more Russian occupiers

Sofiia Telishevska
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 246 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 69 220 people killed, including 320 over the past day.

The total combat losses of Russian troops are:

  • 2 631 tanks (+3 over the past day);
  • 5 364 armored combat vehicles (+13);
  • 1 690 artillery systems (+4);
  • 379 MLRS;
  • 192 air defense means;
  • 271 aircraft;
  • 249 helicopters (+1);
  • 1 398 UAVs of operational-tactical level (+19);
  • 351 cruise missiles (+1);
  • 16 warships/boats;
  • 4 078 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+2);
  • 150 units of special equipment (+1).