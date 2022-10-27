Bloomberg: The U.S. will review the price restrictions on Russian oil. They will be softer

Due to the skepticism of investors and the growth of risks in the financial markets, the USA is forced to reconsider the introduction of price restrictions on Russian oil.

Bloomberg writes about it.

It was planned to set the limit price at the level of $40-60 per barrel with a tendency to a lower limit. However, officials are now discussing a higher price. Almost everyone understands that this will allow Russia to continue to receive significant income from the sale of oil.

The final decision has not yet been agreed upon.

The publication writes that, most likely, the USA and the European Union will resort to softer restrictions and approve a higher price. At the same time, Russiaʼs major trading partners — India and China — will not impose any restrictive measures against the Russian Federation at all, although India has formally agreed to consider the G7ʼs proposal to limit prices.