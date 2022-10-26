Germany transferred two more MARS II systems and four PzH 2000 artillery installations to Ukraine

The German government handed over two more MARS II multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine. Thus, the Ukrainian army already has five such MLRS in service.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

Ukraine also received four more Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery installations. The Germans are implementing this project together with the Dutch. In total, they have already handed over 14 such self-propelled guns.

In addition, the delivery includes the transfer of two surface drones. It is not known what exactly it is about and what production it is.

The German government also updated the list of announced military aid. In particular, the Germans promised to transfer to Ukraine another 6,100 artillery shells of 155 mm caliber and 186 thousand shots of 40 mm caliber for grenade launchers.