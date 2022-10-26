Indonesia launches a new visa program: tourists with $130 000 in their account will be able to live in Bali for 10 years

Indonesia is launching a "Second Home" visa program that will allow foreigners with 2 billion rupiah (or $130 000) in their bank account to live in the country for 5 and 10 years.

This was reported by the Migration Service of Indonesia.

The visa policy comes into effect on December 25, 2022.

Foreigners can apply for a visa through this website. To receive it, you must submit the following documents:

a copy of a foreign passport with a validity period of at least 36 months;

a confirmation of the availability of funds in bank accounts (must be placed in Indonesian state banks in the amount of at least 2 billion rupiah or the equivalent of $130 thousand;

recent color photographs (4 cm x 6 cm) on a white background;

biography or resume.

"Today we officially introduced the Second Home visa. The aim is to attract foreign tourists who come to Bali and other parts of the country. This immigration policy is one of the non-fiscal incentives that can encourage foreigners to stay and make a positive contribution to Indonesiaʼs economy," the acting director general of the immigration service noted.

Similar moves have recently been made by New Zealand and Portugal, which introduced "digital nomad visas" to also benefit from remote workers.