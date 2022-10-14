The government has approved a visa-free agreement with Indonesia

At a meeting on Friday, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (CMU) approved an agreement with the Indonesian government on the mutual cancellation of visa requirements.

This was reported by the representative of the CMU in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Taras Melnychuk.

The document provides for visa-free travel for a period of up to 30 days during each visit of citizens of Ukraine to Indonesia and for a period of up to 30 days within 60 days for trips by citizens of Indonesia to Ukraine.

An asymmetric visa regime currently operates between Ukraine and Indonesia — citizens of Ukraine can fly to Indonesia without visas for a period of up to 30 days, while citizens of Indonesia must obtain visas to enter Ukraine for the same period.