208 people are in Russian captivity in Zaporizhzhia

The Russian invaders abducted and captured a total of 540 people in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region. 208 of them are still in captivity.

The head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh informed about this at a briefing.

"There is a clear number: 540 people were captured, 208 of them are still in captivity, the rest were released," he noted.

Starting from March, the mayor of Dniprorudne Yevhen Matveev and the first deputy mayor of Energodar Ivan Samoydyuk have been in captivity. Currently, nothing is known about their whereabouts.