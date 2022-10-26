The Russians fired incendiary munitions at the town of Orikhiv. Two people were killed

At night, the Russians used multiple rocket launchers with incendiary ammunition on the city of Orikhiv and the village of Preobrazhenka (Zaporizhzhia region).

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh informed about this.

As a result of the attack, fires broke out in a high-rise building in the city center and private houses around. Six apartments were on fire. The total area of the fire exceeded 400 square meters.

Currently, two dead people and one wounded woman are known in the village of Preobrazhenka.

"The town of Orikhiv and the surrounding villages are under enemy attacks almost every day. The enemy systematically destroys the settlement. We call on residents of Orikhiv to evacuate to safe places. Currently, such an opportunity exists. The local government is responsible for the process, it is ready to provide transport and shelter," Starukh noted.