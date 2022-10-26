Ukraine will receive €2 million in grant funds for the restoration of destroyed health care facilities

Ukraine will receive €2 million in grant funds for the restoration of a number of health care facilities that suffered as a result of military aggression.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Regions.

At the 5th German-Ukrainian Economic Forum in Berlin, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) signed a grant agreement to support the "Energy Efficiency of Public Buildings in Ukraine" program.

Ukraine is waiting for the start of the first call for proposals under this program, so that municipalities can submit their proposals for thermal modernization or renovation, in particular, of kindergartens, schools and medical facilities.